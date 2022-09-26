WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

84,058 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 21.3 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.94 billion six-month (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

10.5 million people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP assisted over 10.5 million people with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support. These included 123,000 people affected by flash floods and earthquake, 67,400 refugees and 10,350 returnees.

General Food Assistance

• More than 10 million people received WFP’s emergency food and nutrition support. Of which, around 81 percent received in-kind food assistance, while the rest was assisted through cash, value and commodity vouchers.

• In Kabul, distribution of value vouchers resumed with more than 96,000 people redeeming their entitlements in August through 21 retailers.

Asset creation and livelihoods

• WFP assisted around 147,000 people through Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) across 13 provinces to meet their basic food needs while building their resilience against recurrent shocks and stressors.

FFA scale-up is ongoing with WFP cooperating partners to 25 provinces.

• WFP provided food assistance for training in 13 provinces and benefitted nearly 4,000 women and men in August.

Nutrition Support

• WFP assisted 268,116 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women with nutritious foods to prevent cases of acute malnutrition, while treating 299,212 malnourished children and women.

• WFP is supporting 2,205 health centres and 440 mobile health and nutrition teams to ensure continued and equitable access in hard-to-reach areas.

School feeding

• WFP distributed 222 mt of High Energy Biscuits and Bread+ to 211,000 girls and boys at primary schools and 132 mt of vegetable oil to 19,000 female primary students. Furthermore, 1,200 female secondary students received cash incentives across 437 schools in four provinces (Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Zabul) where they are permitted to attend school.