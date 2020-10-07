WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

In August, WFP delivered 7,777 mt of food and reached 1.04 million food-insecure people.

WFP disbursed US$2.6 million in cash-based transfers to cover families’ food needs.

WFP is facing a net funding shortfall of US$120.42 million for the next six months (September 2020 – February 2021).

Operational Updates

• Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, WFP reached 1.04 million food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 32 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces in August.

• WFP’s emergency response activities assisted 536,500 people. Of these, 464,000 people received seasonal support. WFP further assisted 22,500 people displaced by conflict, 7,000 returnees from Iran and Pakistan, and 2,500 people affected by natural disasters with food or cash. WFP, in coordination with key partners, provided immediate food assistance to households affected by flash floods in central and eastern Afghanistan in late August and will continue to respond to urgent needs in September.

• WFP assisted 20,500 people in Badghis, Kandahar and Kapisa provinces with a total of US$355,000 as part of WFP’s social safety net initiative. WFP is providing a yearlong sustained assistance to help these families, still suffering from the 2018/2019 drought, rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

• WFP further distributed 32 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the malnutrition of 11,000 girls and boys in line with emergency response.

• As part of its nutrition programme, WFP distributed 1,000 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 211,000 children aged 6-59 months and 79,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

• WFP dispatched 180 mt of high energy biscuits for 103,000 primary school students. As schools remain closed due to the pandemic, families received the high energy biscuits as monthly takehome rations. US$33,500 was disbursed to 6,500 girl students respectively at secondary schools to encourage families to keep them enrolled in school.

• WFP disbursed US$273,000 and distributed 1,000 mt of food to 6,700 participants of asset creation activities, benefitting 46,700 family members.