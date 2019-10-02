WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

In August, WFP assisted 416,814 people in need with 3,763 metric tons of food.

WFP distributed US$ 611,781 in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$ 15 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (September 2019 – February 2020).

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP reached 416,814 girls, boys, women and men across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, distributed 3,763 mt of food through its partners and transferred US$ 611,781 to food insecure families.

• This included 33,012 people displaced by conflict, 4,970 returnees from Iran and Pakistan and 3,948 people affected by flooding. A total of 37,534 drought-affected people in Herat and Kandahar provinces received assistance in August as previous distributions in those areas had been delayed due to conflict and insecurity.

• WFP dispatched food to provide seasonal support to 27,902 highly vulnerable people in Parwan and Wardak provinces that were not part of the 22 provinces selected for the full-scale drought response from October 2018 to June 2019. While needs and food insecurity are high in these provinces, the communities were less affected by the drought and are being served now.

• In provinces with high rates of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP supplied health centers with 489 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 97,495 children aged 6-59 months and 47,657 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. Some 1,000 children received specialized nutritious foods as part of general food distributions to prevent the deterioration of their nutritional status.

• Under WFP’s school-feeding programme, 77,974 primary school students received high energy biscuits each day at school. Among them, 49,623 girls also received vegetable oil to take home for themselves and their families to encourage school attendance and reduce gender disparity.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,079 passengers from 105 different agencies and organizations to 19 locations.

Since January, UNHAS has transported 16,949 passengers, an 18 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.