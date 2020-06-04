WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

In April, WFP assisted 1.3 million people in need with 12,400 mt of food.

WFP disbursed US$485,500 in cash transfers to cover families’ food needs.

US$73 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (May – October 2020), not including additional needs due to COVID-19.

Operational Updates

• In April, despite lockdowns and movement restrictions across the country to quell the spread of COVID-19, WFP reached 1,295,831 food-insecure girls, boys, women and men across 24 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

• WFP’s emergency response activities included food assistance and cash-based transfers for 947,541 people. This included seasonal support for 821,492 highly vulnerable people in 21 provinces and assistance to 23,821 people displaced by conflict in 13 provinces.

• WFP also assisted 8,288 returnees from Iran and Pakistan with food or cash and assisted 11,745 people affected by natural disasters with in-kind food assistance.

• WFP assisted 49,858 people with a total of US$325,539 as part of WFP’s social safety nets initiative in Kabul, Kandahar, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces. WFP is providing a yearlong sustained assistance to help these families still suffering from the 2018/2019 drought rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

• As part of its nutrition programme, WFP distributed 609 mt of specialized nutritious foods for 185,906 children aged 6-59 months and 45,516 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) to health centres. WFP further distributed 36 mt of specialized nutritious foods to prevent the malnutrition of 19,677 girls and boys and PLWs.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 335 passengers from 43 different agencies and organizations to 17 locations. This included 37 passengers that were flown from Afghanistan to Qatar, as part of the new international airbridge.