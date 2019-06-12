WFP Afghanistan Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

WFP assisted 427,500 people with 5,700 metric tons of food and US$1.4 million in cash transfers to cover food needs in April.

Flash floods affected 175,000 people in 17 provinces in April. WFP provided emergency food assistance to 88,000 people.

US$52.8 million is the net funding shortfall for the next six months (May – October 2019).

Operational Updates

 In April, WFP reached 427,500 girls, boys, women and men across 24 provinces with food assistance, according to initial field reports. WFP and partners distributed a total of 5,700 mt of food and transferred US$1.4 million to cover families’ food needs.

 This included 5,000 vulnerable returnees from Pakistan and Iran, 44,500 people newly displaced by conflict and 290,000 people affected by drought. As of 1 April, WFP has begun scaling down drought assistance, which will continue through the end of June, according to persisting needs.

 WFP reached 88,000 people affected by flash floods in 17 provinces in April. In total, some 215,000 people have been affected by the floods this year after heavy rains starting in March, of which WFP reached some 168,000 with assistance by the end of April and distributions continue.

 In total, 121,000 people received cash transfers totalling $1.4 million, including 12,000 floodaffected people in Farah and 100,000 droughtaffected people in Herat and Bamiyan provinces. Families of 870 people participating in asset creation activities were also supported to buy food via cash.

 WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to treat malnutrition of 116,700 children and 42,600 pregnant and nursing mothers and assisted in the prevention of malnutrition for 26,600 at-risk children from 6 to 59 months.

 Seven new asset creation projects were approved in April in six provinces. Participants will build irrigation canals, bridges, nurseries and home gardens and help to reforest large areas of land.

During six months, participants and their families will receive food or cash assistance from WFP, while they are working on building assets.

 For the past half year, WFP has been partnering with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to provide information on sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence to women, men, girls and boys in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces. As of the end of April, the program has reached more than 9,500 women and girls and nearly 200 men and boys.

 The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) transported 2,200 passengers from 100 different agencies and organizations to 20 locations across the country. Since January, UNHAS has transported about 8,000 passengers, which is a 35 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018. UNHAS further evacuated 18 aid workers upon request of an international NGO from Kunduz Province, due to insecurity.