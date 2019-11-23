WFP in Afghanistan - Achievements in October 2019

In October 2019, WFP reached a total of 1,114,795 people with 9,978 metric tons of food and US$772,522 in cash-based transfers to cover food needs in 31 out of 34 provinces. This included 398,464 children under 5, primary school students, and pregnant and lactating women who benefited from WFP’s nutrition activities. WFP is currently focusing on delivering in-kind food assistance to communities that are both hard-to-reach and demonstrate high levels of food insecurity. Asset creation activities as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus supported 193,741 food insecure people.