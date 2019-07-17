17 Jul 2019

WFP in Afghanistan Achievements in June 2019

from World Food Programme, iMMAP
Published on 30 Jun 2019
In June 2019, WFP reached a total of 788,094 people with food assistance in 31 out of 34 provinces. The full-scale drought response ended in June, reaching 491,500 people in its last month. Further, food assistance was provided to families displaced by conflict, affected by floods or who returned from Iran and Pakistan as well as malnourished children and mothers. Some 88,408 primary school students in Nangarhar province received daily high-energy biscuits and take-home rations for their families. As part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, WFP conducted asset creation activities that supported 38,934 people with food assistance.

