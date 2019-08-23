WFP in Afghanistan Achievements in July 2019

In July 2019, WFP reached a total of 475,815 people with 4,914 metric tons of food and US$ 655,217 in cash-based transfers to cover food needs in 26 out of 34 provinces. This included 124,440 people affected by drought, who could not be reached by the end of the full drought-response in June. In addition, 17,800 highly vulnerable people received seasonal support prior to the summer harvest. Asset creation activities as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus increased considerably compared to June and supported 62,000 food insecure people.