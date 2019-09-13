WFP in Afghanistan - Achievements from January to June 2019

In the first half of 2019, WFP reached more than 3.2 million people with 76,840 metric tons of food and US$ 4.2 million in cash-based transfers to cover food needs of food insecure families in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Drought response continued from last year, until the end of June 2019, with assistance provided to nearly 2.4 million people affected by drought. School feeding was provided for 88,400 students and the nutrition programme reached 162,800 girls and boys and malnourished mothers. More than 121,000 people received assistance through asset creation activities as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.