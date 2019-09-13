13 Sep 2019

WFP in Afghanistan - Achievements from January to June 2019

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 13 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (205.9 KB)

In the first half of 2019, WFP reached more than 3.2 million people with 76,840 metric tons of food and US$ 4.2 million in cash-based transfers to cover food needs of food insecure families in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Drought response continued from last year, until the end of June 2019, with assistance provided to nearly 2.4 million people affected by drought. School feeding was provided for 88,400 students and the nutrition programme reached 162,800 girls and boys and malnourished mothers. More than 121,000 people received assistance through asset creation activities as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.