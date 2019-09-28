WFP in Afghanistan - Achievements in August 2019

In August 2019, WFP reached a total of 416,814 people with 3,763 metric tons of food and US$611,781 in cash-based transfers to cover food needs in 31 out of 34 provinces. This included 37,534 people affected by drought, who could not be reached by the end of the full drought-response in June. In addition, 27,904 highly vulnerable people received seasonal support in areas of high food insecurity in provinces that were not part of last year’s drought response. Asset creation activities as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus supported 85,341 food insecure people.