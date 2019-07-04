04 Jul 2019

WFP in Afghanistan Achievements in April 2019

Infographic
from World Food Programme, iMMAP
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.47 MB)

In April 2019, WFP reached a total of 612,000 people with food assistance in 27 out of 34 provinces. The lower number of people reached compared to the past months is due to the scale-down of the drought-response. Assistance was provided to families affected by drought, floods, conflict displacement or who returned from Iran and Pakistan and malnourished children and mothers. As part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, WFP conducted asset creation activities and delivered seasonal support to most vulnerable families.

