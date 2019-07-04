WFP in Afghanistan Achievements in April 2019

In April 2019, WFP reached a total of 612,000 people with food assistance in 27 out of 34 provinces. The lower number of people reached compared to the past months is due to the scale-down of the drought-response. Assistance was provided to families affected by drought, floods, conflict displacement or who returned from Iran and Pakistan and malnourished children and mothers. As part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, WFP conducted asset creation activities and delivered seasonal support to most vulnerable families.