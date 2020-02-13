13 Feb 2020

WFP in Afghanistan - Achievements in 2019

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 13 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (185.97 KB)

In 2019, WFP reached more than 5.7 million people with 123,045 metric tons of food and US$14.2 million in cash-based transfers to cover food needs of food insecure families across Afghanistan. The drought response continued until the end of June 2019, with assistance for 2.6 million people affected by the worst drought in a decade. School feeding was provided for 114,457 students and the nutrition programme reached 604,761 children under 5 and malnourished mothers. More than 553,000 people participated in asset creation activities or vocational training as part of WFP’s programming at the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

