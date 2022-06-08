WASH Cluster Core Pipeline Request (CPR) of Supplies & Management Procedure

Requesting agency should be an active WASH Cluster partner (national or international).
Requesting agency conducts their WASH or multi-sectoral assessment or participates in a join assessment.
Requesting agency checks the availability of the supplies in the last detailed stock report (online), bilaterally eventually as well with the Core Pipeline (CP) organization focal points (DACAAR, IOM, UNICEF).
Requesting agency submits their WASH Cluster Core Pipeline Request of supplies on a CPR form (online) with the assessment report to the appropriate Regional WASH Cluster Coordinator copying the National WASH Cluster Coordinator and Co-Coordinator – exceptionally or in case of emergency, request by email with intention of assessment is possible.
Regional WASH Cluster Coordinator(s) and/or National WASH Cluster Coordinator or Co-Coordinator verifies and approves the request as necessary (feedback with approval or non-approval within 48h).
Requesting agency is responsible for mobilization/transport of supplies from the CP warehouse to the requesting agency’s warehouse(s) or project location(s) – exceptionally upon request and possibility, the Core Pipeline (CP) organizations can cover the transport.
Partner submits the goods receipt to the CP organization by beneficiaries for all supplies taken (within a month after the mobilization of supplies from DACAAR warehouse).
Partner submits the post distribution or activities report to the CP organization and WASH Cluster (within a month after the distribution of the supplies) to the Regional WASH Cluster Coordinator(s) and National WASH Cluster Coordinator or Co-Coordinator.