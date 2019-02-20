20 Feb 2019

Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - Afghanistan: Initial Market Price Bulletin for the month of January 2019 (Reported in February 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 24.2/Kg) is negligibly higher by 1.4% compared to the same time last year (January 2018) and negligibly higher by 0.6% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Januarys 2014 - 2018).

• Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 29.4/kg) is slightly higher by 5.5% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and negligibly higher by 1.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 46.0/kg) is negligibly higher by 1.1% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 7.6% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 90.7/kg) is negligibly higher by 0.2% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 8.7% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 77.8/kg) is slightly lower by 9.8% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 9.5% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

