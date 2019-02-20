Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - Afghanistan: Initial Market Price Bulletin for the month of January 2019 (Reported in February 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Wheat: The current average wheat price in main cities’ markets of Afghanistan (AFN 24.2/Kg) is negligibly higher by 1.4% compared to the same time last year (January 2018) and negligibly higher by 0.6% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months (Januarys 2014 - 2018).

• Wheat flour (High Price): The current retail price (AFN 29.4/kg) is slightly higher by 5.5% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and negligibly higher by 1.3% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Rice is considered as the 2nd main staple food in Afghanistan. The current average retail price of Low Quality Rice (AFN 46.0/kg) is negligibly higher by 1.1% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 7.6% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months. The current average price of High Quality Rice (AFN 90.7/kg) is negligibly higher by 0.2% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 8.7% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.

• Pulses: The current retail price (AFN 77.8/kg) is slightly lower by 9.8% compared to the same month last year (January 2018), and slightly higher by 9.5% compared to the last 5-year average price of the same months.