Afghanistan

Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (7th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 7th with 6th April 2020

  • Main food commodities (Wheat, Wheat flour and cooking Oil) show a declining trend, but still significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

  • The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15.0% and 16.0% compared to 14 March, showed decreasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 16.0 percent for the same period

  • Cooking Oil is significantly higher by8.0% compared to 14th March. Pulses, Sugar and Rice prices are higher by 2 - 6 percent compared to 14 March.

  • The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 17.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase and decreased wages compared to 14th March.

