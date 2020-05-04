Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (3rd May 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 3rd May with 30th April 2020

Key Highlights:

No significant change in prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 30th April 2020, Wheat and wheat flour show decreasing trend, while pulses and cooking oil prices still follow increasing trend. But all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, rice, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15% and 21% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 14.0 percent for the same period. Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 23.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses prices are significantly higher by 14% compared to 14th March. Rice (HQ & LQ) are 4 and 7% and Sugar higher by 9% compared to 14th March.