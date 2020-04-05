Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (2nd April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 1st with 2nd April 2020

Key Highlights:

On average there is no significant changes in price of food commodities from 01 to 02 April 2020.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 18.0% compared to 14 March and stopped increasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 10.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses, Sugar and Rice prices are higher by 2 - 5 percent compared to 14 March.