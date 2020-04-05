Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (2nd April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 1st with 2nd April 2020
Key Highlights:
On average there is no significant changes in price of food commodities from 01 to 02 April 2020.
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 18.0% compared to 14 March and stopped increasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 10.0% compared to 14th March.
Pulses, Sugar and Rice prices are higher by 2 - 5 percent compared to 14 March.
The purchasing power of casual labour and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 17.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase and decreased wages compared to 14th March. No work available for unskilled labour in Faizabad.