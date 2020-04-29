Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (28th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 28th with 27th April 2020
Key Highlights:
Main food commodities (Wheat, Wheat flour (HP) and Wheat flour (LP) show a declining trend, but still significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 18% and 22% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period.
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 22.0% compared to 14th March.
Pulses prices are significantly higher by 13% compared to 14th March.
-Rice (HQ & LQ) are 4 and 7% and Sugar higher by 8% compared to 14th March.
- The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 19% and 10%, respectively, due to wheat price increase and decreased wages compared to 14th March.