Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (26th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 26th with 23rd April 2020

Key Highlights:

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 19% and 24% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 17.0 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 23.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses prices are significantly higher by 12% compared to 14th March.

Rice (HQ & LQ) are 3 and 7% and Sugar higher by 8% compared to 14th March. (Sugar increased in Hirat & Kandahar).