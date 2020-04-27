Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (26th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 26th with 23rd April 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights:
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 19% and 24% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 17.0 percent for the same period.
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 23.0% compared to 14th March.
Pulses prices are significantly higher by 12% compared to 14th March.
Rice (HQ & LQ) are 3 and 7% and Sugar higher by 8% compared to 14th March. (Sugar increased in Hirat & Kandahar).
The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 20% and 12%, respectively, due to wheat price increase and decreased wages compared to 14th March