Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (22nd April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of of 22nd with 21st April 2020

Key Highlights:

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 20% and 25% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 19 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 20.0% compared to 14th March.

Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 4 - 8 percent compared to 14 March. (Sugar increased in Kabul, Kandahar & Hirat).