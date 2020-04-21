Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (20th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 20th with 19th April 2020

Key Highlights:

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 19% and 26% compared to 14 March, again show increasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 19 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 13.0% compared to 14th March.

Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 6 percent compared to 14 March. (Rice increased in Mazar & Pulses in Kandahar, Maimana & Faizabad).