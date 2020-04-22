Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (20th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 21st with 20th April 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights:
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 18% and 25% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also higher by 18 percent for the same period.
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 15.0% compared to 14th March.
Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 3 - 6 percent compared to 14 March. (Pulses and Sugar increased only Jalalabad).
The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 21% and 14%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March.