Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (16th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 16th with 15th April 2020

Key Highlights:

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15% and 19% compared to 14 March, again show increasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 17 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 11.0% compared to 14th March.

Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 4 percent compared to 14 March.

The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 20% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March. one-year alive female sheep price increased in Faizabad and Nili.