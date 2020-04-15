Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (15th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 15th with 14th April 2020
Key Highlights:
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15% and 18% compared to 14 March. Wheat price is also higher by 17 percent for the same period.
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 8.0% compared to 14th March.
Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 4 percent compared to 14 March.
The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 20% and 14%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March.