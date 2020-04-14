Afghanistan
Vulnerability, Analysis and Mapping - Afghanistan: Market price heads up note (14th April 2020) Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 14th with 13th April 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights:
Main food commodities (Wheat flour (HP & LP) and cooking Oil) remained unchanged in 14 April, but still significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, showed decreasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 8.0% compared to 14th March.
Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 4 percent compared to 14 March.
The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 18.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March.