Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Afghanistan, April 2020

Key Highlights:

Main food commodities (Wheat flour and cooking Oil) show a declining trend, but still significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 16.0% compared to 14 March, showed decreasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 16.0 percent for the same period

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 9.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses, Sugar and Rice prices are higher by 2 - 6 percent compared to 14 March.

The purchasing power of casual labour and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 17.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase and decreased wages compared to 14th March.

Wheat average price increased by 0.8% and higher by 16.0% compared to 14th March. The increase only occurred in:

Faizabad (6.7%).

Main reason for increase was high demand and decreased supply.

Pulses average price increased by 0.4% and higher by 5.0% compared to 14th March. The increase only occurred in:

Faizabad (3.3%).

Main reason for the increase was supply disruption.

Wheat flour (High Price) average price decreased by 0.3% but still higher by 16.0% compared to 14th March. The decrease only occurred in:

Nili (2.3%).

Main reason due to decrease of price is news on opening Torkham border.

Wheat flour (Low Price) remained unchanged in 06th April compared to 5th April, but still higher by 16.0% compared to 14th March.

Items with no or slight price changes:

Rice high quality, Rice low quality, Diesel, Sugar, Bread, Salt, Unskilled labor wage, skilled labor wage, Average number of working days for casual labor and one year alive female sheep remained unchanged, Cooking Oil price decreased slightly in the 6th April compared to the 5th April 2020.

Term of Trade (ToT) Situation:

Casual labor/Wheat ToT average deteriorated by 0.8%, lower by 17.0% compared to 14 March. The deterioration only occurred in:

Faizabad (6.3%), due to increased wheat price.

One-year alive female sheep/Wheat ToT average was deteriorated by 0.6%, lower by 13.0% compared to 14 March. The deterioration occurred in:

Kandahar (6.2%), due to increased wheat price.

Currency exchange rate: The average value of Afghan currency against US dollar negligibly decreased by 0.1%, from 05th to 06th April 2020. (The value of Afghan currency in the 06thf of April 2020 was US$ 1=76.51 AFN and in the 05th April 2020 US$ 1=76.47 AFN).