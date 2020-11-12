Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees - South West Asia - Quarterly Update (July - September 2020)

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR's facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. At Encashment Centres (EC's) in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a cash grant of approximately USD 250 per individual, as well as a range of services to support their reintegration. Facilitated returns from Pakistan resumed on 17 August after a period of suspension due to Covid-19. Among the 630 persons processed for return in Iran 5 did not present themselves to collect the cash grant. 35% of registered returnees interviewed at EC's in 2020 report that their children did not attend school in the country of asylum, 65% reported attendance. 73% of those interviewed noted that they sourced information regarding the situation in their place of origin from the Afghan community in their country of asylum, 11% from a visit to Afghanistan, 10% from the radio, 3% from UNHCR and 2% from TV.