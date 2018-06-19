Violence returns to Afghanistan after brief cease-fire

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Violence returned to Afghanistan on Monday after a three-day Eid truce killing at least seven security personnel in various Taliban attacks, officials and local media confirmed.

Muhibullah Muhib, spokesman for the police in western Farah province, told media the Taliban attacked check posts in Farah city, Anar Dara and Sheb Koh districts last night. He said five attackers were killed.

The provincial administration confirmed five policemen were killed in these clashes.

The local Salam Afghanistan radio reported the killing of two soldiers in Faryab province in Taliban attacks.

The Taliban have staged similar attacks in Helmand, Ghazni, Badghes, and Kunduz provinces.

Taking responsibility for these attacks, Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman, tweeted that at least 27 security forces were killed in these offensives dubbed as part of the ‘al-Khandaq’ spring offensives.

Sunday was the third and last day of cease-fire declared by the Taliban and the sixth day of the cease-fire announced by the government. Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has hinted to extend the cease-fire.

“We are ready for comprehensive negotiations, all those issues and demands that have been put-forth; we are ready to discuss them at the peace talks.

The Afghan government is ready to discuss issues of mutual concern with neighboring countries, and presence of foreign forces,” the president said on Thursday, the second day of cease-fire. (AA)