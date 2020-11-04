Use Of Innovation And Emerging Technologies To Address COVID-19 Challenges Highlighted At Regional UN Forum

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

As countries grapple with the serious impacts to public health systems and socio-economic development caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, innovation and emerging technologies have come to the rescue on both fronts – providing solutions to health challenges as well as enabling people to adapt during lockdowns and activity restrictions.

High-level participants at today’s Regional Workshop on New Paradigms of Innovation and Technology to Address the Challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic, co-hosted by the Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology (APCTT) and Uzbekistan Ministry of Innovative Development, discussed strategies to use technologies, including emerging fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies, to address the challenges in the areas of healthcare, business, production, education and research and development, during- and post-COVID scenarios.

4IR technologies such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analysis and Intelligent Manufacturing systems, have also provided novel and efficient ways in containing the spread of the pandemic, facilitating accelerated research and development, as well as supporting economic recovery.

“The year 2020 is a year to remember. We are all severely affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether we are rich or poor. At the same time, the COVID-19 related challenges united us and the whole world to fight against this pandemic. The role of Science, Technology and Innovation is more important than ever,” shared Ms. Michiko Enomoto, Head of APCTT.

Strengthening international cooperation, recognized officials at the workshop, is now be more important than ever given the scale and vast impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delegates deliberated on open technology platforms to enhance access to information and promote collaborative research and development, innovation, and cross-border technology transfer to facilitate effective recovery and accelerate sustainable development progress in the region.

The regional workshop provided a unique opportunity for countries to share national, regional and global best practices as well as practical experiences from the region to increase knowledge and understanding of emerging technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Workshop recommendations on strategies to facilitate innovations to adjust, mitigate the pandemic’s impact and support socio-economic recovery will serve as a guide to member States in developing focused programmes and strengthening technological capacities.

In order to complement knowledge with real experience, the regional workshop was held on the first day of the virtual InnoWeek.uz 2020 expo, part of the International Week of Innovative Ideas (3-8 November) organized by the Ministry of Innovative Development, Uzbekistan.

Established in 1977 under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), APCTT serves as one of the premiere institutions to promote sustainable, equitable and inclusive science, technology and innovation development in the region.

