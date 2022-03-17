USCRI Welcomes Afghanistan TPS Designation, Urges Congress to Pass an Afghan Adjustment Act

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) welcomes the Biden Administration's designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghanistan. However, TPS is only a short-term solution, and Afghan evacuees must have a pathway to lawful permanent residency through an Afghan Adjustment Act. "While it is encouraging to see the Administration granting TPS for Afghanistan, we must push Congress to pass a AAA once and for all," said USCRI President and CEO Eskinder Negash. "Our Afghan allies deserve safety that lasts."

USCRI also urges the Administration to immediately grant TPS to countries that have long awaited a designation, including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guatemala, and Honduras. USCRI will continue to advocate for these designations until they are made.

USCRI, founded in 1911, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit international organization committed to working on behalf of refugees and immigrants and their transition to a dignified life.

For press inquiries, please contact: aplazasrocha@uscrimail.org.