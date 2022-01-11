USAID announces more than $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the United States government's initial 2022 contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. President Biden has been clear that humanitarian assistance will continue to flow directly to the Afghan people and the United States remains the single largest provider of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. This contribution reflects a continued scale up of the United States' humanitarian assistance in alignment with an unwavering commitment to aid vulnerable Afghans, and this new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and to Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021.

Today, the UN launched its Afghanistan humanitarian response plan with the world's largest humanitarian funding appeal ever. The new contribution from the United States will provide life-saving aid for the most vulnerable, to include women, girls, minority populations, and people with disabilities. This assistance includes food and nutrition assistance; support for health care facilities and mobile health teams; winterization programs---including the provision of emergency cash grants, shelter kits, heaters, blankets, and warm clothing; and logistics and transportation support to ensure that aid workers and critical relief supplies can make it to the hardest to reach areas.

The United States remains committed to helping the people of Afghanistan. However, for this assistance to be the most effective, all aid workers, especially women, must be permitted to operate independently and securely and be able to reach women and girls without impediments. The United States continues to urge the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access, safe conditions for humanitarians, independent provision of assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for aid workers of all genders. We will continue to work to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, and call on other donors to continue to contribute to this international response. Together, we can deliver critical assistance directly to the people of Afghanistan.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, visit: Afghanistan | Humanitarian Assistance | US Agency for International Development.

