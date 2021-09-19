US withdrawal and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan: Future Policy Directions

This policy brief informs on the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and what the future holds for the war-torn country under a Taliban regime. The brief discusses recent developments in the country, Taliban’s PR campaign and the (grim) situation for gender and media rights under the Taliban regime in the country. In its concluding section, the brief proposes short, medium and long-term recommendations that could be considered by the international community, particularly the western bloc, when dealing with Taliban regime. These recommendations focus on ensuring gender and media rights, evacuation of under-threat Afghan and foreign nationals, clear messaging on Taliban from the western bloc, a possible working relationship with a Taliban regime and reviving Afghanistan’s economy.