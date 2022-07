Today, on the 10th of July, the ARCS distributed 60 tents, 240 blankets, 180 water buckets, 60 tarpaulins and 13 kitchen utensils to 60 flood-affected families in the Chora district of Uruzgan province.

Due to the urgent need for assistance to the flood-affected families, a survey of the affected families was conducted today and immediate distribution was carried out.