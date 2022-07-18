Urban Community Health Workers in Afghanistan

Building strong relationships and trust between community health workers and the communities they serve prior to public health emergencies can help ensure continuity of health seeking behaviors during times of crisis. When health services dropped during COVID19 lockdowns, women community health workers increased services 25%.

Context

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghan women and girls of reproductive age faced significant risks to their health. An estimated 638 women died per 100,000 live births each year, around 40% of pregnant women lacked adequate ante-natal care, and skilled birth attendants were only present for about half of all deliveries.i,ii To increase access to maternal and primary health care, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has rolled out a Basic Package of Health Services in rural communities. Urban areas are not covered by this package however, and have largely been left out of governmental and humanitarian healthcare initiatives. Most cities do have hospitals and private health clinics, but urban communities are often more complex in their social structure which can impede access to and affordability of their services. There is limited health service availability at the community level in urban areas, and issues like gender and social norms-related barriers, inadequate medical personnel and supply of essential drugs, and low health awareness further impede women’s access and use of maternal care services.iii Afghanistan’s health system has been further weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many health facilities have closed down due to lack of medicines, essential supplies, and lack of funds to pay for salaries of health workers. As of February 2022, fewer than 10 of the country’s 37 public COVID-19 health facilities remain functional.iv Only 10% of the population is fully vaccinated, and displacement caused by the ongoing conflict has intensified the scale and spread of the virus.

Additional challenges include a prolonged drought and a measles outbreak which has infected thousands of people since the start of 2022, as well as earthquakes in June and July of 2022, further stretching existing resources and creating even greater strain on the health system. v