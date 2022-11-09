An Unprecedented Crisis: Meeting Humanitarian Needs Through Integrated Cash, Nutrition and WASH Interventions - A Case Study From Afghanistan

Author: Marina Tripaldi

Description:

This case study is one of a series of three. They were produced by Save the Children UK within the cross‑country learning initiative on ‘Resourcing Families for Better Nutrition (RF4BN) in humanitarian settings’, implemented in 2021 and 2022 in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.

The case study explores important programmatic aspects as experienced by Save the Children staff involved in the 2021–22 RF4BN project in Afghanistan. These are: Situation Analysis (focus on Humanitarian Needs and CVA Feasibility); RF4BN Design and Integration; Targeting, selection and verification of PBW. These programmatic aspects have been selected because they were relevant in the project implementation or because they are not well documented in the evidence generated by RF4BN projects in humanitarian settings.