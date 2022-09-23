The United States has provided more than $1.1 billion to respond to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan since August 2021

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S. Department of State, is providing nearly $327 million in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and calls on other members of the international community to adhere to pledges made during the March 31 High-Level Pledging Event.

This additional funding brings U.S. support for Afghanistan to more than $1.1 billion in humanitarian assistance since August 2021, including nearly $812 million from USAID and nearly $320 million from the State Department. The assistance addresses the needs of vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan and those who have fled to neighboring countries. This additional funding comes as more than 24 million people are in need of assistance as a result of the compounding impacts of conflict, economic collapse, displacement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural disasters.

Long before the Taliban takeover over one year ago, the United States was supporting the provision of vital food, nutrition, health care, shelter, protection, and other relief, and that assistance has not stopped. This additional assistance, provided through international partners on the ground, will help meet the needs of the most vulnerable through food and cash support, nutrition, health care, protection for women and children, and agricultural inputs to support Afghans in meeting their immediate food needs.

USAID continues to coordinate the U.S. response to earthquakes and ongoing floods and is supporting U.S. partners to ensure aid is reaching the most vulnerable. The United States will continue to contribute to this international humanitarian response and urges others to generously support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs and maintain support for the Afghan people.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, visit here.