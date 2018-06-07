07 Jun 2018

United Nations welcomes temporary ceasefire announced by Afghan government

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original

KABUL - The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomes the announcement made today by the Government of Afghanistan for a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban.

Citing calls by more than 2,000 religious scholars gathered this week in Kabul to denounce the ongoing war and urge all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to embrace peace, President Ashraf Ghani initiated the ceasefire, which he indicated will start on the 27th of Ramadan (12 June) and will run through the end of Ramadan to fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The United Nations commends the stated preparedness of Afghan authorities to initiate, in good faith, any steps to toward a formal peace process,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

The ceasefire, which the international military indicated it would honour, follows the Afghan government’s call for unconditional peace talks with the Taliban at the Kabul Process II conference in the Afghan capital in February.

“At the same time, the United Nations urges the Taliban to reciprocate the temporary ceasefire,” said Yamamoto. “The way forward must not rely on a military solution but rather a democratic process, and I once again urge the Taliban to take up President Ghani’s peace offer and start direct talks with the government to put an end to the suffering of the Afghan people.”

The United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity, and remains committed, along with the broader international community, to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the war.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.