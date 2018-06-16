16 Jun 2018

United Nations welcomes Afghan Government's ceasefire extension

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 16 Jun 2018 View Original

KABUL - The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) commends the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban for honoring the ceasefires. UNAMA welcomes the announcement made today by President Ghani to extend the ceasefire with the Taliban beyond Eid-ul-Fitr.

UNAMA has noted and been impressed by the outpouring support for the ceasefires and peace on the part of the Afghan people. UNAMA highly appreciates the decision of President Ghani responding to the overwhelming voice of the people of Afghanistan to extend the ceasefire. UNAMA calls upon the Taliban to respond positively to the desire and yearning of the Afghan people for an end to the conflict.

“The Government’s extension of the ceasefire provides a clear opportunity for initiating a negotiated solution to the conflict,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. “This opportunity cannot be missed.”

“I have repeatedly stated that a negotiated settlement to the conflict is possible. Now I believe it can be imminent. I call for concrete steps to initiate direct talks between the Afghan Government and the Taliban to put an end to the suffering of the Afghan people. The Afghan Government’s peace offer, which has been supported by the international community, enables every issue to be discussed. I call upon and encourage all countries concerned, including those in the region, to support this new opening for peace,” said Yamamoto.

The United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity, and contribute, working closely with the broader international community, to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that will end the war.

