United Nations statement on reports of forceful attempts to replace government officials

KABUL - The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is extremely concerned by the events that are ongoing to replace government officials.

Resorting to force or any other unlawful means at the very time that efforts are ongoing to realize a reduction in violence – with the expectation that it can lead to the start of an intra-Afghan negotiations on peace – jeopardizes the population’s hope for peace.

UNAMA calls on all parties to exercise restraint and address their grievances through dialogue and respect for the constitutional order.