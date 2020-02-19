United Nations statement on the announcement of final results for Afghanistan’s presidential election

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) takes note of the announcement of the final results for Afghanistan’s presidential election and the work of the country’s electoral bodies leading up to the announcement.

The United Nations has underscored the importance of an orderly process leading up to the announcement of the final results, and continues to stress the equal importance of national cohesion in the period ahead, noting that the election process has been a joint responsibility of all stakeholders, including the electoral management bodies and the candidates, as well as media, civil society and other actors.

The United Nations also stresses the importance of any challenge made to the final results of the election process remaining consistent with the regulations of the country and conducted in the interest of stability and cohesion, and in accordance with the constitutional order.

As part of the mandate conferred on it by the Security Council, UNAMA has provided support to Afghanistan’s electoral authorities and their work, and will continue to do so in the period ahead. In keeping with its mandate to advise the electoral authorities, UNAMA has maintained strict impartiality in its respect for Afghanistan’s election law and all efforts to fight fraud.

Taking note of concerns that have been made by candidates and their supporters following the announcement of the final results, the United Nations will continue its work to support the people and institutions of Afghanistan, including all political parties, providing impartial and expert advice to encourage the electoral management bodies to address the candidates’ understandable desire to have clarity on decisions taken related to audits and recounts.

The United Nations stands ready to welcome and work with the future administration, while reiterating the importance of due respect given to Afghanistan’s diversity and to those Afghans who bravely turned out to vote, despite serious security constraints, in their commitment to an important democratic process.