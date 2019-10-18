United Nations Secretary-General condemns attack in Nangarhar

NEW YORK - The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 18 October attack inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, which resulted in scores of civilians killed and dozens more injured, including children. Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Afghanistan.