United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan strongly condemns today’s attacks on educational institutions in Kabul

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Mr. Ramiz Alakbarov, strongly condemns today’s horrific attacks on a high school and education centre in Western Kabul.

According to reports, multiple explosions hit Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and the nearby Mumtaz Education Centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. Several of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition. Officials have expressed concerns that the number of casualties could rise.

The Abdul Rahim Shahid high school was reported to have been hit by the blasts as students were coming out of their morning classes, and was followed by an explosion a few kilometers away near the Mumtaz Education Centre.

“On behalf of the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan, I extend my sincere condolences to all those affected, and to the families of those killed,” Mr. Alakbarov said. “Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. For the people of Afghanistan, already beleaguered by forty years of war, schools should be safe havens, and places where children can learn and flourish.”

Mr. Alakbarov reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.