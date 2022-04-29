United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan condemns today’s heinous attack on worshippers in Kabul Province

Kabul, 29 April 2022

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Mr. Ramiz Alakbarov, expresses his deep sorrow over this afternoon’s heinous attack in Kabul province which has reportedly killed at least 10 people, and injured up to fifteen, many of them seriously.

According to initial reports, an explosion tore through Khalifa Sahib mosque in the Darulaman area of Western Kabul, damaging the roof which caved in on worshippers. Local hospitals have reported far higher casualty figures, with dozens said to be killed and injured, including many children. EMERGENCY hospital alone has received more than twenty victims, including two who were dead on arrival.

Mr. Alakbarov condemns the attack and conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“Today’s blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” Mr. Alakbarov said. “It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work.” “I reiterate that directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including mosques, is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Yesterday, bombs aboard two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, killed at least nine people and wounded a further fifteen.

Mr. Alakbarov reminds all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law, and calls for accountability for crimes perpetrated.

For further information, please contact: Katherine Carey, Deputy Head of Office, OCHA Afghanistan, carey2@un.org, Mobile +93 79 300 3700

www.unocha.org www.reliefweb.int