United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan condemns attack on worshippers in Kunduz Province

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Mr. Ramiz Alakbarov, expresses his deep sorrow over this afternoon’s horrific attack in Kunduz province which has reportedly killed more than 25 people, and injured up to forty.

According to initial reports, an explosion tore through Mawlawi Sekander Mosque in Imam Sahib district, northern Kunduz, as worshippers gathered for Friday afternoon prayers. Officials fear the number of casualties could rise further.

Mr. Alakbarov condemns the attack, the second in Kunduz province in as many days, and conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“This week’s tragic events are a painful reminder of the insecurity and dangers facing the Afghan people daily,” Mr. Alakbarov said. “The indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices, which has already caused more than a hundred civilian casualties this week, is unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

Mr. Alakbarov reminds all parties to fully adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the safety of civilians and civilian facilities, and calls for accountability for crimes perpetrated.

