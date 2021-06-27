United Nations Decade of Family Farming 2019-2028: Regional Action Plan to Implement the UNDFF for Achieving the SDGs in South Asia

Highlights of the Book

This book is an output of a regional experts’ consultation meeting on “UN Decade of Family Farming: Formulating Strategies and Action Plan to Strengthen Smallholder Family Farmers in South Asia”, 5-6 November 2020 organized by SAARC Agriculture Center(SAC), Bangladesh in collaboration with Asian Farmers’ Association (AFA), Philippines, and the International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP), India, and the technical assistance of the Food and Agriculture Organization Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (FAO RAP) Thailand.

This book is the concrete result of active engagement and participations of SAARC Member States’ National Focal Point Experts, invited UNDFF experts, authors, and participants.

This book focuses on- family farming’s constraints, challenges, opportunities, and government policies to contribute on attaining the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at country and South Asia regional levels.

The regional action plans are framed with expected outcomes, priority policies, priority actions, indicators, timeframe, and responsible institutions under Seven Pillars of the UNDFF customizing in South Asian context: i) Develop an Enabling Policy Environment to Strengthen Family Farming; ii) Transversal- Support Youth and Ensure the Generational Sustainability of Family Farming; iii) Transversal- Promote Gender Equity in Family Farming and the Leadership Role of Rural Women; iv) Strengthen Family Farmers’ Organizations and Capacities to Generate Knowledge, Represent Farmers and Provide Inclusive Services in the Urban -Rural Continuum; v) Improve Socio-Economic Inclusion, Resilience and Wellbeing of Family Farmers, Rural Households and Communities; vi) Promote Sustainability of Family Farming for Climate- Resilient Food Systems; and vii) Strengthen the MultiDimensionality of Family Farming to Promote Social Innovations Contributing to Territorial Development and Food Systems that Safeguard Biodiversity, Environment and Culture.

This volume is useful for the family farmers and their organizations, researchers, academicians, development professionals, policymakers, governments, international organizations, development partners, and civil societies to synergize efforts and strengthen family farmers to achieving the SDGs in South Asia.