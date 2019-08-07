07 Aug 2019

United Nations concerned over Taliban threat to civilians in election process

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 07 Aug 2019

KABUL - The United Nations expresses deep concern at the Taliban’s stated threat to target civilians participating in the 28 September presidential election process.

According to international humanitarian and human rights law, the electoral process in Afghanistan is a civilian undertaking and everyone has the right to take part in public affairs, to vote and to be elected to government without discrimination and without unreasonable restrictions. All citizens – whether voters, candidates or election-related staff – have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence at all stages of an elections process.

The United Nations urges the Taliban to respect and protect civilians and not to threaten them or carry out violence should they engage in their constitutional right to participate in elections.

The United Nations emphasizes that attacks directed against polling centres and civilians participating in the electoral process are clear violations of international law, and perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable.

