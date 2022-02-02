The United Kingdom provides critical support to UNICEF’s emergency response in Afghanistan

Donation will help deliver lifesaving supplies and services to more than 1.4 million vulnerable Afghan children and their families

Kabul, 23 January 2022 – UNICEF welcomes a £ 15 million (approx. US$ 20.4 million) contribution from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) towards its Humanitarian Action for Children appeal in Afghanistan. The donation will help UNICEF deliver essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation and protection services to more than 1.4 million people in Afghanistan, including more than 500,000 children.

“The UK has always been a longstanding advocate for children’s rights in Afghanistan. We are grateful for their support at this critical moment to ensure that the gains made for children and mothers over the past decades are not lost,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative a.i. “We are in a race against time to deliver critical support and help families through this winter. Countless children’s lives hang in the balance.”

More than half of the population of Afghanistan – 24.4 million, including 12.9 million children – need urgent humanitarian assistance. Without urgent support, essential services across the country, such as health, education and water and sanitation risk facing catastrophic collapse.

In response to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, UNICEF launched its largest single-country appeal calling for US$ 2 billion.

The UK’s donation will help provide essential health and nutrition services to over 1 million people, treat over 140,00 children with severe acute malnutrition, deliver safe drinking water, sanitation and improved hygiene to 61,000 people and ensure over 80,000 people – more than 50 per cent women and girls – receive critical information on, and access to, protection services.

Media contacts

Samantha Mort

Chief of Communication

UNICEF

Tel: +93 799 98 7110

Tel: +93 799 95 7110

Email: smort@unicef.org