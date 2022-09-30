UNICEF statement on attack on Kaaj Educational Center, Dasht-e-Barchi, West Kabul, Afghanistan

KABUL, 30 September 2022 - "UNICEF is appalled by the horrific attack, early this morning, inside the Kaaj Educational Center in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of West Kabul, Afghanistan. This heinous act claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more. The victims were practising for the entrance exam to university.

"UNICEF offers its heartfelt condolences to all families affected by this terrible event and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

"Violence in or around education establishments is never acceptable. Such places must be havens of peace where children can learn, be with friends, and feel safe as they build skills for their futures.

"Children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence. Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people."

