UNICEF in South Asia Regional Humanitarian Situation Report No. 25: 1 September - 31 October 2021

Highlights

The humanitarian situation remained serious in South Asia despite downward trends of the COVID-19 infection in some countries. As of November 10, there have been 38,862,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 38,100,101 cases recovered and 551,561 deaths were reported in the region. Since mid-January, over 91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the region through COVAX Facility.

UNICEF continues to deliver life-saving and essential services to women, children and most vulnerable populations in South Asia, in close collaboration with government counterparts, including the provision of WASH supplies and psychosocial support for people affected by unseasonal post-monsoon floods in Nepal.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains critical with provision of essential services of health, nutrition and education continuing to be severely challenged. This is further compounded by acute food insecurity due to drought.