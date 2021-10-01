UNICEF in South Asia Regional Humanitarian Situation Report No. 24: 1-31 August 2021

Highlights

• The humanitarian situation remained dire in South Asia with some new surges of COVID-19 cases in the region. As of July 30, there have been 35,108,330 confirmed COVID cases of which 33,883,939 cases recovered and 488,628 deaths were reported in the region of South Asia. From mid-January to late-August, 45.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the region through COVAX Facility, including 22.2 million doses through dose-sharing mechanism

• UNICEF continues to deliver life-saving and essential services to women, children and most vulnerable populations in South Asia, responding to flooding and landslides caused by monsoon heavy rain in the late July in India and Bangladesh.

• Escalation of conflict in Afghanistan, compounding existing humanitarian needs resulting from drought, COVID-19, ongoing violence, further aggravated the situation of up to 10 million children relying on assistance.

• Substantial additional funding is required to deliver lifesaving support as well as containment and mitigation measures of COVID-19. Despite generous donor contributions, a funding gap of over US$293 million (51 per cent) remains and hampers UNICEF’s ability to respond.